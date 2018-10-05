English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Women will Enhance Sabarimala’s Fame': BJP Mouthpiece Runs Article Rejecting RSS Stance
At a time when RSS and BJP have been changing their stance on the issue, the article says there is nothing in the order that went against Hindu dharma.
File photo of Sabarimala temple. (image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala, the BJP daily Janmabhumi on Thursday carried an article that says the entry of women will “enhance the fame and greatness” of the temple.
At a time when RSS and BJP have been changing their stance on the issue, the article says there is nothing in the order that went against Hindu dharma.
Written by deputy director of Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram R Sanjayan, the article appeared a day after RSS hit out at the LDF government for trying to implement the SC order immediately, and told its members to seek legal options, according to a report in Times of India.
“Some elements are trying to create ideological problems within the Hindu society after the Supreme Court verdict. This cannot be accepted at any cost,” the article says.
In a departure from its previous stance on allowing women into Sabarimala temple, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday criticised the Kerala government for immediately taking steps to facilitate their entry “without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration”.
RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that while the Sangh respects the court’s judgment, the sentiments of millions of devotees, including women, cannot be ignored.
Backing the protests by several Hindu outfits against the SC verdict since Tuesday, Joshi said it was an obvious reaction to “forceful breaking of tradition”.
He also called upon all stakeholders, including spiritual and community leaders, to consider availing judicial options against the Supreme Court ruling that allowed women of menstruating age to enter the shrine of Lord Ayappa.
At a time when RSS and BJP have been changing their stance on the issue, the article says there is nothing in the order that went against Hindu dharma.
Written by deputy director of Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram R Sanjayan, the article appeared a day after RSS hit out at the LDF government for trying to implement the SC order immediately, and told its members to seek legal options, according to a report in Times of India.
“Some elements are trying to create ideological problems within the Hindu society after the Supreme Court verdict. This cannot be accepted at any cost,” the article says.
In a departure from its previous stance on allowing women into Sabarimala temple, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday criticised the Kerala government for immediately taking steps to facilitate their entry “without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration”.
RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that while the Sangh respects the court’s judgment, the sentiments of millions of devotees, including women, cannot be ignored.
Backing the protests by several Hindu outfits against the SC verdict since Tuesday, Joshi said it was an obvious reaction to “forceful breaking of tradition”.
He also called upon all stakeholders, including spiritual and community leaders, to consider availing judicial options against the Supreme Court ruling that allowed women of menstruating age to enter the shrine of Lord Ayappa.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AndhaDhun Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan Bring a Taut Thriller
- Pro Kabaddi: After Asian Games Low, All Eyes on Cash-rich Tournament
- Janhvi Kapoor is Every New-age Bride’s Dream in Latest Photoshoot. See Pics, Video
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...