‘Women will Enhance Sabarimala’s Fame': BJP Mouthpiece Runs Article Rejecting RSS Stance

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala, the BJP daily Janmabhumi on Thursday carried an article that says the entry of women will “enhance the fame and greatness” of the temple.At a time when RSS and BJP have been changing their stance on the issue, the article says there is nothing in the order that went against Hindu dharma.Written by deputy director of Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram R Sanjayan, the article appeared a day after RSS hit out at the LDF government for trying to implement the SC order immediately, and told its members to seek legal options, according to a report in Times of India.“Some elements are trying to create ideological problems within the Hindu society after the Supreme Court verdict. This cannot be accepted at any cost,” the article says.In a departure from its previous stance on allowing women into Sabarimala temple, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday criticised the Kerala government for immediately taking steps to facilitate their entry “without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration”.RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that while the Sangh respects the court’s judgment, the sentiments of millions of devotees, including women, cannot be ignored.Backing the protests by several Hindu outfits against the SC verdict since Tuesday, Joshi said it was an obvious reaction to “forceful breaking of tradition”.He also called upon all stakeholders, including spiritual and community leaders, to consider availing judicial options against the Supreme Court ruling that allowed women of menstruating age to enter the shrine of Lord Ayappa.​