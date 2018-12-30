Women's Wall is a Bundle of Contradictions, Says Congress On Kerala Govt's Initiative

The CPI-M's move to form a Women's Wall, from Kasargode to Thiruvananthapuram on January 1, to uphold renaissance values and gender equality in society is a bundle of contradictions, the Congress said on Sunday.Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that right from day one, when this programme was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it has been mired in contradictions."When Vijayan said the Women's Wall is being formed in response to the reaction against the Supreme Court verdict of allowing women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, State Devaswom (temple) Minister Kadakampally Surendran and CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the Women's Wall was not connected to the Sabarimala issue," said Chennithala."Later Vijayan's government filed an affidavit in the Kerala High Court stating that the event is being organized with a budget of Rs. 50 crore which was drawn from the state's Women and Children department, while outside the court, in public meetings, he says not a single rupee of the government is being used," added Chennithala.Chennithala also said that the first meeting called by Vijayan for the event was attended by several Hindu organisations."They claim that this event is being held to uphold renaissance values and gender equality in society but what he fails to understand is that the renaissance movement in the state was a joint one where all communities took part."Vijayan also stated that all communities will take part, but today what has surfaced is that he is playing identity (based on caste, creed and community) politics," said Chennithala.And pointing out another contradiction, Chennithala noted that Vijayan says the Wall is being formed to give confidence and security to women."If one looks back, since Vijayan assumed office in 2016 , women have faced the worst ever attacks and Vijayan talks of giving confidence to women," said Chennithala.Surendran, however, expressed confidence that all the arrangements are in place and it's going to be a roaring success as five million women will stand in a line from Kasargode to here.With the Vijayan government leaving nothing to chance to make it a resounding success, this event is now being touted to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, as its officials arrive in the state to witness it for themselves.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.