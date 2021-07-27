‘Won’t Accept Dramatics’: Venkaiah Naidu Urges Protesting MPs to Stop Disruption in Rajya Sabha

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday let his displeasure be known over the continuous blocking of the proceedings of the House because of the disruption by members.

Naidu said it no uncertain words that attitude of certain Rajya Sabha members and political parties would not work as a pressure tactic and requested them to introspect their attitude.

Dictation and dramatics, he said, will not be accepted by whoever is in the Chair. “Today is the sixth of the scheduled 19 sittings of the House for this monsoon session. We are still to get into business mode. I am concerned over media reports that some sections of the House are determined not to allow the functioning of the House for the remainder of the session. All of you should introspect if this is what we make of our exalted parliamentary democracy. I will never accept any such dictation by anybody. Dictation or dramatics are not going to be accepted by the Chair, whoever is in the Chair,” he said amid sloganeering during the Laying of Papers on the table of the House.

Referring to the business of the House and saying that bills have been transacted in a hurry, Naidu reminded the House of how in 2008 eight bills were passed in 17 minutes.

He told the opposition parties that by constantly disrupting the House they were humming the interest of the nation and their conduct was being watched all over the country.

