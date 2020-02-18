Won't Block NPR in Maharashtra, Says Uddhav Thackeray; Reiterates Stand on Not Allowing NRC
Thackeray assured he will "personally check the columns" in the NPR, adding there shouldn't be any problem with the exercise in the state.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he won't block the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the state.
Thackeray assured he will "personally check the columns" in the NPR, adding there shouldn't be any problem with the exercise in the state.
"The CAA and the NRC are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if the CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state," Thackeray said in a tweet.
NPR will happen in the state as there is nothing controversial about it, he said, adding he will not allow NRC implementation.
"If NRC is implemented, it will affect not only Hindus or Muslims but also Adivasis. NPR is a census, and I don't find that anyone will be affected as it happens every 10 years," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Have Been Warned: Do Not Install The Latest Windows 10 Updates on Your PC
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Resemblance to Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in '83 Will Amaze You
- Sneak Peek into FIFA's Legacy Projects Ahead of U-17 Women's World Cup in India
- Meet Fred, the Mini Service Horse, Who Travelled First Class to California
- 400-Year-Old Painting Considered 'Dupe' Turns Out to be Painted by Rembrandt Himself