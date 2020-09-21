Won't Bow Down, Says Mamata on Suspension of MPs in RS, to Launch Rallies Against Farm Bill

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is planning to launch massive protest rallies across West Bengal against the controversial ‘Farm Bill’ in the state.

Party insiders told News18 that the decision to hold protest rallies was taken after Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended eight Members of Parliament (MPs), including Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure at the suspension and termed the decision ‘undemocratic’.

All the district presidents and block representatives in Bengal have been asked to take the matter before the farmers and make them aware of the “anti-farmers policy” of the central government.

“Suspension of the eight MPs who fought to protect farmers’ interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt’s mindset that doesn’t respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets,” Banerjee tweeted.

On Sunday, Naidu suspended eight MPs including Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Syed Nazir Hussain, and Elamaran Karim for one week over the ruckus in Rajya Sabha.

“Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair," Naidu said while terming Sunday’s session as ‘bad day’ for Rajya Sabha.

Opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which two farm Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, through voice vote amid the din caused by opposition protests.