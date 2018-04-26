Won't Contest Assembly or Lok Sabha Polls, Says Outgoing MP Congress Head

Soon after his unceremonious exit from the Madhya Pradesh Congress president’s post, outgoing state head Arun Yadav announced on Thursday that he will not contest Assembly or Lok Sabha polls.“I won’t be contesting either assembly polls or the Lok sabha election,” Yadav told reporters at a hurriedly convened press briefing after the party replaced him with veteran leader Kamal Nath.Asked whether he was anguished over his ouster, a laughing Yadav claimed that he was not angry and would do whatever party president Rahul Gandhi asks of him.On Thursday, Gandhi replaced Yadav with Chhindwara MP Kamal Nath while handing reins of the campaign committee to Jyotiraditya Scindia.Yadav expressed his wished to work for party organisation and sources said that he may be appointed as the party’s general secretary shortly.A former union minister, Yadav was crowned Congress state head in January 2014, but he could never stamp his authority on the party as most of his colleagues had experience of working with his father – late Subhash Yadav.Though Yadav did lead Congress party to several victories in by-polls and civic polls, he could never transform into a dynamic leader who could unseat seasoned politician Shivraj Singh Chouhan from power.Asked on his leadership behind Congress wins, Yadav showed plenty of humility and credited those wins to the hard work of the party workers.He, however, seemed unaware with the party move of showing him the door. “I was already planning to visit president Rahul ji in New Delhi. I got to know about party’s move at around noon,” said Yadav. He maintained he was kept in the loop. Yadav had on Tuesday denied any possible of a change in guard in MP.