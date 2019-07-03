'Won't Defeat Opponents Without Sacrificing Desire for Power': Top 5 Quotes from Rahul Gandhi's Letter

After much to-and-fro for over a month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi officially quit from his post on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi spoke about accountability and the way ahead for the grand old party. Here are the top five quotes from Gandhi's resignation letter:

1. Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as president of the party.

2. It is a habit in India that the powerful cling to power, no one sacrifices power. But we will not defeat our opponents without sacrificing the desire for power and fighting a deeper ideological battle.

3. My fight has never been a simple battle for political power. I have no hatred or anger towards the BJP but every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India.

4. We fought a strong and dignified election. Our campaign was one of brotherhood, tolerance and respect for all of India’s people, religions and communities… At times I stood extremely alone and am extremely proud of it.

5. We didn’t fight a political party in the 2019 election. Rather, we fought the entire machinery of the Indian state, every institution of which was marshalled against the Opposition. It is now crystal clear that our once cherished institutional neutrality no longer exists in India.