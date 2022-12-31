CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » Won't Demand UT Status for Border Areas in Karnataka if Injustice Stops: Raut
1-MIN READ

Won't Demand UT Status for Border Areas in Karnataka if Injustice Stops: Raut

PTI

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 07:56 IST

Mumbai, India

NCP leader Sanjay Raut. (File)

NCP leader Sanjay Raut. (File)

"If the Karnataka government and local organisations stop doing injustice, we will take back our demand,'' the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party would not demand the Union Territory status for border areas in Karnataka if the government in that state treated the local Marathi-speaking population fairly.

After Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray demanded that disputed areas in Karnataka’s border region, which Maharashtra has been claiming, be declared as a UT pending the Supreme Court’s decision, some leaders in the southern state hit back saying that Mumbai be made a UT.

“We demand that Belagavi and the surrounding Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka be declared as a Union Territory because of the atrocities against Marathi people, their language, their culture," Raut told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

“If the Karnataka government and local organisations stop doing injustice, we will take back our demand," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

“In Mumbai, Kannadiga people have no complaint against Marathi people. Those who say Mumbai should be made a Union Territory are fools," Raut added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
