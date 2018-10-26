English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Won't Do Injustice, Says Akhilesh on Cancellation of Shivpal's SP Membership
Shivpal has also announced that his party will field candidates against the SP in all the Lok Sabha seats of the state.
Lucknow: On being asked about the cancellation of Shivpal Yadav’s primary membership from the party after he formed a new political outfit, Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that he or his party won’t do injustice with anyone. He also added that his party’s main fight is against the BJP.
“Our fight is with the BJP and no one else. We will not do injustice with anyone," said Akhilesh in Lucknow.
Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, had recently formed a breakaway group the Samajwadi Secular Morcha before finally announcing his separate political outfit ‘Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)’.
Shivpal had also announced that his party will field candidates against the SP in all the Lok Sabha seats of the state, barring the seat from where Samajwadi Party patriarch and his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest.
Attacking the BJP government at the Centre over the CBI issue, Akhilesh said, “Misusing any government institution can cause harm and that is why the BJP is in a tight spot because of it. We were also threatened with CBI inquiry in the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Gomti River Front. We stick to our demand of a JPC investigation in the Rafale deal. We have a firm belief in the Supreme Court of the country and we hope justice will be delivered soon.”
