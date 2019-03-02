English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Won’t Fear Modi’, Says Chandrababu Naidu as He Accuses Opposition Parties of Being PM’s ‘Agents’
Chandrababu Naidu, who suffered injuries in a bomb attack in 2003, said he does not fear speaking against the Prime Minister just as he did not fear the bomb blast.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Reuters)
Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused Telangana chief minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy of being “agents” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Naidu, who suffered injuries in a bomb attack by Maoists at Alipiri in 2003, said he does not fear speaking against the Prime Minister just as he did not fear the bomb blast. “I did not fear the bombs in the 2003 Maoist attack, how I can fear Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team?” he said.
Naidu further accused the opposition parties of teaming up with Modi and said, “KCR, Jagan Reddy and Owassi are all scheming with Modi. If the people of Andhra vote for YSRCP in the Lok Sabha elections, they are indirectly voting for the BJP and Modi,” he said.
He alleged that Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is threatening the state’s businessmen and forcing them to support YSR Congress. “People who are not willing to support Jagan Reddy (chief of YSR Congress) become victims of raids by Enforcement Directorate and income tax department),” Naidu said while addressing a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Saturday.
He added that the Telangana government is conducting raids in those companies that are providing technical support to Andhra Pradesh.
