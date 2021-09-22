'Won’t Get Me As CM If...': Mamata Asks Voters Not to Be Complacent in Bhabanipur

While claiming that it would be wrong to assume that she will ‘simply win’ from Bhabanipur, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee asked voters not to be complacent and urged them to exercise their voting rights in large numbers on September 30.

Addressing a public meeting at Ekbalpur, she said that her defeat in Nandigram in East Midnapore was a ‘big conspiracy’. “It’s my destiny… yeh taqdeer ka khela hai… allah meharban hai…. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, Ma Durga, I am once again here to contest the by-poll from Bhabanipur. So please vote for me otherwise you won’t get me as a Chief Minister. This poll became a challenge because the BJP is constantly conspiring against me.”

Recently, addressing TMC workers’ convention in Chetla under Bhabanipur constituency, she had said, “There was a conspiracy against me in Nandigram and therefore I lost. The matter is in Court now. How come a booth where 500 voters are there but the polling of 1,000 people happened? Courts don’t accept pleas without evidence. They (BJP) conspired my defeat.”

“I have done many developmental works here in Ekbalpur which includes the Garden Reach flyover. I told Bobby (TMC MLA Firhad Hakim) to tell me what more is required to be done here. I will certainly fulfil the demands of my beloved people here,” she added.

While hitting out at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for imposing Section 144 till November 4 to prevent Trinamool Congress from conducting meetings, in a separate meeting in Chetla area, she questioned, “How come people will celebrate Durga Puja on October 12 in Tripura amid section 144? What about Kali Puja, how people will celebrate it on November 4? BJP leaders mislead the people that we don’t allow Durga Puja in Bengal. Now, I would like to ask them what is happening in Tripura. Why has the Tripura government imposed section 144 during the festive season? I would like to warn them that please don’t impose section 144 against Ma Durga and Ma Kali otherwise the consequences will be dangerous.”

“This by-poll will decide and teach us to fight a new battle against BJP in the entire country. I would like to announce today that ‘khela hobe’ in Uttar Pradesh, khela hobe in Assam, khela hobe in Tripura and khela hobe in Goa,” she said.

Commending her party workers for their excellent performance in the recently held Assembly polls, she warned BJP leaders that she has strong players who know how to play with the BJP.

On May 21, 2021, to make way for Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLA from Bhawanipur constituency, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the post.

As per the law, Mamata Banerjee who lost her Nandigram seat in the Assembly polls to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari can run the State as a Chief Minister but she will have to get elected in the next six months to retain her post.

