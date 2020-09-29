'Won't Hesitate to Field Candidates': Chirag Paswan's Ultimatum to BJP on Seat Sharing Ahead of Bihar Polls

Weeks before the assembly elections in Bihar, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has served an ultimatum to the BJP over seat sharing in the NDA coalition.

Chirag Paswan reportedly met BJP president JP Nadda on Monday and demanded a decision on seat sharing soon, a report in NDTV said.

The LJP has also made it clear that if it doesn’t happen the party will field candidates on 143 out of 243 seats in Bihar.

Chirag Paswan who has a bitter relationship with CM Nitish Kumar said that he will not hesitate to field candidates against Janata Dal United JD(U), say sources.

Paswan also reminded the BJP that the JD(U) had earlier said that it has no alliance with the BJP. “So, LJP can field candidates against JD(U) candidates,” Paswan said, according to sources.

Earlier Chirag Paswan has asked members of the party's parliamentary board to prepare a list of 143 candidates and start campaigning in their respective constituencies. The decision has won the appreciation of parliamentary board members in New Delhi. LJP chief’s mood shows that he is not willing to compromise on seat-sharing with the JD(U).

"There has neither been any final decision on seat sharing dynamics nor any decision on who will contest from which constituency. We will let you know if the details when we arrive at that decision," ANI quoted Chirag Paswan as saying.

LJP leaders were against contesting elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar as they were upset with his poor handling of the Covid-19 situation, the floods, migrant crisis and employment issues in the state. So far as the JD(U) is concerned, party insiders say the spat with LJP is over seat sharing ahead of the elections.

However, PM Modi gave his seal of approval to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as the face of the NDA, saying Kumar had a “very important role” to play in taking Bihar forward on the path to progress.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases- the first phase will be held on October 28, the second phase will be on November 3 and the third phase will be on November 7. The counting of votes will be on November 10.