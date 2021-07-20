'Won't Meet Till...': Amarinder Singh's Cabinet Minister Refuses to Meet Navjot Singh Sidhu

Even as newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continued to meet party legislators, number two in the Captain Amarinder Singh cabinet Brahm Mohindra has ruled out meeting him till he resolves issues with the chief minister.

In a statement issued here, Brahm Mohindra said the decision to appoint Sidhu had been taken by the high command and was welcome.

“However, I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the chief minister and resolves his issues with him”, said Mohindra, adding that Captain Amarinder Singh was the leader of the Congress legislative party and he (Mohindra) was duty-bound to follow him.

Besides being the CLP leader, the chief minister also heads the cabinet of which he is a part, said the minister, making it clear that unless the newly appointed Punjab Congress chief sorts out all issues with Amarinder Singh, there was no possibility of a personal meeting with him.

“We have a collective responsibility and hence I would refrain from meeting the newly appointed president till issues between him and the CM are resolved”, said Mohindra.

