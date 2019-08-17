Won't Merge Jana Sena With Any Outfit 'Even at Gunpoint', Says Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Actor-turned politician and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan said that he will not merge his party with any other outfit even if he is ‘held at gunpoint’, while addressing a meeting of party workers and leaders at the Mangalagiri party office in Amaravati on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalyan said, "Jana Sena Party is not like any other regional party. It has its own ideals to maintain equality for every citizen of the country with an aim to extend the fruits of freedom to reach every individual apart from protecting national integrity."

In a veiled attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Jana Sena chief said that it is not his agenda to become the chief minister of the state by using his father’s name and legacy. “I did not float the party for my sake or my selfish ends. With a strong commitment to protect the Telugu people, I founded the party. Defeat or criticism cannot scare me," he said.

Kalyan made an appeal to his party cadre to help the flood victims in the state, who, he said, are suffering at the hands of an inactive government which is not doing enough to help them.

Adding that he is unperturbed by his party’s defeat in the recently concluded elections in the state, the actor-turned politician said, “I may not have the funds to open offices in all districts and constituency levels, but I have the strength to run a party.”

Pawan Kalyan launched his party ‘Jana Sena’ before the 2014 elections and supported BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that time. This was the first time that the JSP had contested elections. He personally contested from two seats this time; Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka, but lost both.

The party had formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) along with the CPI and CPI (M). However, the JSP only managed to win one Assembly seat from Razole.

