Won't Quit BJP, Says Shatrughan While Standing With Yashwant Sinha, Praises 'Best Friend' Lalu
Addressing the first convention of Rashtriya Manch (National Forum) in Patna, Shatrughan described jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad as a mass leader and also praised his son Tejashwi Yadav for his leadership qualities.
Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha with party MP Shatrughan Sinha, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary take oath during 'Rashtra Manch' meeting at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday stood alongside former BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha as he quit the party, praised opposition leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav but made it clear that he would not go anywhere.
Amid doubts over his own political future, he described Lalu as his best friend and said that he hoped the former Bihar Chief Minister would be released from jail soon. He also said that he felt democracy would remain safe in the hands of leaders like Tejashwi.
The actor-turned-politician has previously hinted that he may contest the next Lok Sabha election on a different party ticket, saying leaders like him were "unfairly treated" from the day the Modi government was formed.
But he made clear on Saturday that he would not quit the party. “There were rumours that I would quit the party. But I am clarifying that I am here to stay and I am not going to go anywhere,” he said.
He also described Yashwant Sinha in glowing terms said that his sacrifice has been exemplary. Sinha has said that he would not be joining any political party, but work towards “protecting democracy”.
The convention of Rashtriya Manch was held at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall at Patna. Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, Tejashwi Yadav were also present at the event.
