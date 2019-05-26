English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
'Won't Repeat the Mistake': Yeddyurappa Rules Out Formation of Govt with JDS Support, Favours Fresh Polls
The BJP had to withdraw support to the Kumaraswamy led government as the JDS leader refused to stepdown as per 20-20 power sharing deal in 2007.
File Photo of BS Yeddyurappa(Image: AP)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Amid speculation that JDS-Congress coalition may collapse following its drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa Sunday said his party favoured fresh assembly elections in such an event, ruling out partnering with the regional party to form a new government.
"Forming a government with JDS help is an impossibility. I have had a distasteful experience of 20-20 rule under Kumaraswamy's chief ministership. I do not want to repeat the mistake again," Yeddyurappa told PTI in an interview here.
The BJP had to withdraw support to the Kumaraswamy led government as the JDS leader refused to stepdown as per 20-20 power sharing deal in 2007.
Responding to a question, Yeddyurappa said the party is ready for fresh state elections.
"We are ready for fresh assembly elections. There is no option left for our party," he said.
Claiming that the JDS-Congress government has lost people's faith after losing 26 seats in Karnataka's Lok Sabha constituencies, he said despite this the coalition partners have decided to run the government, which was against the verdict of the people.
He also alleged that the coalition partners have buried the hatchet just to remain in power, instead of solving people's problems including, drought and drinking water across the state.
To another query, the senior BJP leader said the party has convened a meeting on June 1 to chart out the next course of action.
Asked if the BJP would welcome Sumalatha Ambareesh, who defeated Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, into the party, Yeddyurappa said if Sumalatha wants to join his party, she was welcome to do so.
"Sumalatha told us that she would talk to the people of Mandya and decide on joining BJP," he added.
The Congress and JDS formed a coalition government in the state after the May 2018 assembly elections threw up a hung verdict.
Congress and JD(S) ended up winning only one seat each in the Lok Sabha elections dealing a blow to the one-year-old coalition.
JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil lost in Tumkur and Mandya respectively.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
"Forming a government with JDS help is an impossibility. I have had a distasteful experience of 20-20 rule under Kumaraswamy's chief ministership. I do not want to repeat the mistake again," Yeddyurappa told PTI in an interview here.
The BJP had to withdraw support to the Kumaraswamy led government as the JDS leader refused to stepdown as per 20-20 power sharing deal in 2007.
Responding to a question, Yeddyurappa said the party is ready for fresh state elections.
"We are ready for fresh assembly elections. There is no option left for our party," he said.
Claiming that the JDS-Congress government has lost people's faith after losing 26 seats in Karnataka's Lok Sabha constituencies, he said despite this the coalition partners have decided to run the government, which was against the verdict of the people.
He also alleged that the coalition partners have buried the hatchet just to remain in power, instead of solving people's problems including, drought and drinking water across the state.
To another query, the senior BJP leader said the party has convened a meeting on June 1 to chart out the next course of action.
Asked if the BJP would welcome Sumalatha Ambareesh, who defeated Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, into the party, Yeddyurappa said if Sumalatha wants to join his party, she was welcome to do so.
"Sumalatha told us that she would talk to the people of Mandya and decide on joining BJP," he added.
The Congress and JDS formed a coalition government in the state after the May 2018 assembly elections threw up a hung verdict.
Congress and JD(S) ended up winning only one seat each in the Lok Sabha elections dealing a blow to the one-year-old coalition.
JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil lost in Tumkur and Mandya respectively.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Philips 6700 Ambilight Review: You Will Enjoy What You See on The Screen, And Behind it Too
- Priyanka Chopra Makes Heads Turn in Scarlet Velvet Suit for Mariah Carey's Show in London
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results