Won't Speculate But Have Welcomed His Nationalist Statements: Punjab BJP Chief on Amarinder Singh

As the dust seemingly settles on long-drawn transfer of power in Punjab, the big question on everyone’s minds is – is Captain Amarinder Singh heading to the BJP? The Congress leader and former chief minister has said that all political options, except the Akali Dal, are open for him.

Speaking to News18, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma weighs in on the speculation, saying that while he won’t answer to hypothetical scenarios he believes that the Captain is a leader of high stature who has played a long political innings. Sharma adds that the BJP has always welcomed his nationalistic statements made in Punjab’s interest.

Sharma also says that the Congress is still not clearly spelling out whether new CM Charanjit Singh Channi will be its face for 2022 assembly elections. He adds that the arrangement is that of a night watchman, one to mislead the SC community in Punjab.

Edited excerpts…

The Congress is calling the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab’s first Dalit CM, a big move…

The Congress, in an attempt to end its bitter infighting, has made this move. This is not a case of the Congress developing love for the Dalits. The statement of Harish Rawat, that Navjot Singh Sidhu who will be their face in elections, has exposed the mindset of the Congress. Channi has been made a night watchman for four months and an attempt is being made to spread a wrong notion amongst the SC community for votes. This is the real intent. But Punjabis understand everything after Rawat’s statement about how the Congress will fight the next election.

But the Congress in Delhi later said the election will be fought under the leadership of both Channi and Sidhu…

That is purely damage control now. They are still not making it clear if Channi will be their chief ministerial face. And they will not do it also. What does the Congress mean that both faces will be there?

In the last election, the Congress put forward the name of Captain Amarinder Singh and fought the election. That time also there was a state Congress president in Sunil Jakhar, but centre-point of the campaign was Captain. So in this election, who will be at the forefront of the Congress? This is not clear yet. We have congratulated Channi on becoming the CM. There are some controversies associated with him but this is not the right moment to raise them. It will emerge slowly.

What do you make of Captain Amarinder Singh’s statement that for him political options are open except the Akali Dal? Is BJP interested in Captain?

I would not comment on imaginary or hypothetical scenarios. Captain has served a long period in politics and he is a leader of big stature. He has said that he was humiliated by the Congress, so every person has a right to choose his path. I would not like to comment more. But what Captain has said about Sidhu and the danger to national security is important. No person can be above national security and no personal friendship can be above the country’s integrity and sovereignty. What Captain has said about Sidhu going to Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony or hugging the Pakistani army chief… the BJP had also raised them.

The BJP and Captain’s views on nationalism have always matched…

When Captain has spoken about nationalism and Punjab’s interests, and even deviating from his party line to do so, we in the BJP have always welcomed his statements. His soldier background has always reflected in his statements, putting the nation above all.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here