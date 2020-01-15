Take the pledge to vote

Won't Take Part in or Send Representative to Central Meet on NPR in New Delhi, Says Mamata

The Trinamool Congress supremo made the announcement at a rally in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act on Wednesday.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:45 PM IST
Won't Take Part in or Send Representative to Central Meet on NPR in New Delhi, Says Mamata
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend or send any representative to a meeting on the National Population Register (NPR) called by Central government in New Delhi on Friday.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said this at a rally in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday.

“No one from our side will attend the NPR meeting in New Delhi on January 17. They (BJP leaders) said that they will break my government. Let them do it. I represent an elected government and I will not go to attend the meeting.”

Last week, when they met at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, the Bengal CM had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the CAA and not go ahead with NPR and NRC NRC and CAA.

Soon after their meeting, she had told reporters, “He is our guest and it is my constitutional right and courtesy to greet the Prime Minister and President of India. I requested him to release nearly Rs 38,000 central fund due for Bengal and asked him to roll-back the decision to implement NRC and CAA.”

“After listening to me, the PM said since he will be busy with a few events in Kolkata, I should discuss these issues elaborately in Delhi in the coming days,” Banerjee had said before heading towards Rani Rashmoni Road where anti-CAA rally was organised the student body of the ruling camp, the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Pariishad.

Former CPI(M) MP Md Salim said, “Who is she to decide on NPR by attending or not attending the meeting. The people of Bengal will decide on the Citizenship issue.”


| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
