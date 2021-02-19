Work Hard If You Get a Ticket, Work Harder If You Don't Get One: Shiv Prakash Tells Bengal Yuva Morcha

A crucial meeting of the state BJP’s yuva morcha was held at ICCR in Kolkata on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Bengal in-charge (organisation) Shiv Prakash and was attended by state Yuva Morcha chief Saumitra Khan.

While this was a meet-and-greet event for the organisation leader, some crucial details on how to strengthen the organisation was given by Prakash.

Sources present at the meeting told CNN News18 guidelines were given to the Yuva Morcha leaders highlighting the crucial role the youth brigade holds in the upcoming assembly elections. Every individual would have to work towards ensuring that “Lotus blooms in every household”.

Those who get tickets to contest must work hard but even those who does not get a ticket, they must work even harder for the cause of the organisation and party, Prakash is said to have told the morcha leaders.

He further stressed on the need to keep up with the ground connect and focus on booth connection.

The BJP is all geared up to contest the 294-seat West Bengal assembly where there is a direct face-off between the saffron party and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.