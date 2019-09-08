Take the pledge to vote

Worked for People; Will Cross 75-mark in Assembly Polls, Says Haryana CM Khattar

Assembly polls in Haryana are slated for October. There are 90 seats in the state and the BJP currently has 48 MLAs in the assembly.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
File photo of haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Rohtak: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will cross the 75-mark in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

"We will cross the target of 75 seats in Haryana," the CM said addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally here, considered to be a bastion of the Congress.

Assembly polls in Haryana are slated for October. There are 90 seats in the state and the BJP currently has 48 MLAs in the assembly.

"Still lot of work needs to be done in Haryana," he said, adding that if voted to power again, the BJP would strive to solve problems of the poor and farmers besides addressing the issue of water crisis.

Khattar claimed that after the formation of the BJP government in Haryana, they "changed" the definition politics in the state.

"We served people by considering them our family," he said, adding that development works were carried out without any discrimination.

"Earlier those who were in the government used to work for themselves and their relatives," he said.

The BJP government stopped corruption, eliminated the culture of middle men in the state, he said, adding that recruitment was made on the basis of merit.

"We gave fearless, discrimination-free and corruption-free governance," he said.

He said in the next five years, the government would provide water to every household.

"In the past 48 years after the creation of Haryana, governments indulged in many irregularities. No scheme was implemented for the benefit of people," the CM claimed.

Khattar's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which started on August 18 and covered all 90 assembly constituencies in the state, culminated in Rohtak on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion to address the Vijay Sankalp rally.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Union minister Narendra Tomar, state Cabinet ministers Capt Abhimanyu and Ram Bilas Sharma.

