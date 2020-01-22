Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Worked Like an Elder Son': Arvind Kejriwal Strikes a 'Family' Chord Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Worked Like an Elder Son': Arvind Kejriwal Strikes a 'Family' Chord Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government did a lot for the people of the city in its five-year tenure but needed more time to complete the work pending for 70 years.

"We have tried our best to give maximum benefit to the people of Delhi... to make their lives prosperous. We have made water and electricity free, improved the education and health care system. But the work pending for 70 years cannot be completed in just five years. We need more time," he said while addressing a roadshow in the Badli constituency in support of AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav.

"I have worked like an elder son in a family. It is the elder son who shoulders most of the responsibilities, takes care of everyone, gets the sister married manages all expenses etc. I have tried to do just that," Kejriwal said as cheers and claps rose to a crescendo.

Election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram