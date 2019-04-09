Working for Development, Not Just Chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, is True Nationalism, Says PM Modi

: Eradication of poverty and providing basic facilities to every citizen is true nationalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.In an interview with News18 Network Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, PM said that chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ alone does not qualify to be nationalism.“If I am saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' but my motherland is pained, how is my nationalism justified?” PM Modi said. The opposition has been making allegations on Modi government that nationalism is being used to deviate attention from the main issues.“The slogan belongs to 1.3 billion people of India,” he said.“If I try to deliver clean India, isn’t that nationalism? If I try to provide shelter to the poor, isn’t that nationalism?” he said.“If I can provide opportunities to people to improve their lives that, in my view, is nationalism. And if that can define nationalism, then we are nationalists. Our nationalism is for the benefit of billions of Indians,” the prime minister added.He said that farmer can use modern techniques and get full price for their produce, “They can get 1.5 times the MSP. Isn’t that nationalism? Isn’t it nationalism if we provide our forces with latest weaponry? That’s why I say definition of nationalism is dynamic.”(The full interview will be aired today at 7pm and 10pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)Development, infrastructure, basic healthcare facilities, education will be the main issues this election, PM Modi said. He also spoke about providing protection to the middle class that adheres to rules and regulations, pays taxes and demands least from the government.