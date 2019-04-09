English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Working for Development, Not Just Chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, is True Nationalism, Says PM Modi
Development, infrastructure, basic healthcare facilities, education will be the main issues this election, PM Modi said.
Illustration Mir Suhail/News18
Loading...
New Delhi: Eradication of poverty and providing basic facilities to every citizen is true nationalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
In an interview with News18 Network Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, PM said that chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ alone does not qualify to be nationalism.
“If I am saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' but my motherland is pained, how is my nationalism justified?” PM Modi said. The opposition has been making allegations on Modi government that nationalism is being used to deviate attention from the main issues.
“The slogan belongs to 1.3 billion people of India,” he said.
“If I try to deliver clean India, isn’t that nationalism? If I try to provide shelter to the poor, isn’t that nationalism?” he said.
“If I can provide opportunities to people to improve their lives that, in my view, is nationalism. And if that can define nationalism, then we are nationalists. Our nationalism is for the benefit of billions of Indians,” the prime minister added.
He said that farmer can use modern techniques and get full price for their produce, “They can get 1.5 times the MSP. Isn’t that nationalism? Isn’t it nationalism if we provide our forces with latest weaponry? That’s why I say definition of nationalism is dynamic.”
(The full interview will be aired today at 7pm and 10pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)
Development, infrastructure, basic healthcare facilities, education will be the main issues this election, PM Modi said. He also spoke about providing protection to the middle class that adheres to rules and regulations, pays taxes and demands least from the government.
In an interview with News18 Network Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, PM said that chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ alone does not qualify to be nationalism.
“If I am saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' but my motherland is pained, how is my nationalism justified?” PM Modi said. The opposition has been making allegations on Modi government that nationalism is being used to deviate attention from the main issues.
“The slogan belongs to 1.3 billion people of India,” he said.
“If I try to deliver clean India, isn’t that nationalism? If I try to provide shelter to the poor, isn’t that nationalism?” he said.
“If I can provide opportunities to people to improve their lives that, in my view, is nationalism. And if that can define nationalism, then we are nationalists. Our nationalism is for the benefit of billions of Indians,” the prime minister added.
He said that farmer can use modern techniques and get full price for their produce, “They can get 1.5 times the MSP. Isn’t that nationalism? Isn’t it nationalism if we provide our forces with latest weaponry? That’s why I say definition of nationalism is dynamic.”
(The full interview will be aired today at 7pm and 10pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)
Development, infrastructure, basic healthcare facilities, education will be the main issues this election, PM Modi said. He also spoke about providing protection to the middle class that adheres to rules and regulations, pays taxes and demands least from the government.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei P30 Pro, Pro Lite Launched in India: Price, Specifications and Other Details
- Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
- Kalank: Alia Bhatt Says Her Roop is 'Very Much Similar' to Kashaf of 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'
- IPL Points Table 2019 | Rahul Takes KXIP to Third After Win Against SRH
- PUBG Mobile Alternatives: Fortnite, Knives Out And Other Battle Royale Games to Play on Android, iOS
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results