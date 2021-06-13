'Working on Pilot's Ministerial Posts Demand': Cong in Huddle as Storm in Desert State Intensifies Again

The Congress party has gone into a huddle once again over tensions among Congress leaders in Rajasthan. The trouble resurfaced after Sachin Pilot camp grew restless over allegedly not getting what they wanted in the government, following which the former deputy chief minister visited Delhi during weekend.

“The party is working to resolve the issues regarding demands of Pilot related to allotment of ministerial posts to MLAs close to him. It may happen anytime or may take time," a top source in the Congress said, adding that a formula is being finalised regarding the same.

According to sources, there are nine vacant posts in the Ashok Gehlot ministry and the party wants to consider every key member’s demand. “Apart from Pilot, we have to see to requests by 18 independents and the BSP leader who joined Congress. The party has to also take into considerations the expectations of those MLAs who all have won elections six to seven times in Rajasthan assembly," the source added.

Some local reports stated that leaders in the Pilot camp have said that they are feeling ‘pressured’ by Gehlot to switch sides. These leaders also said that they will fight for their dues ‘within the party framework’.

On Sachin Pilot’s role, a senior Congress leader said that his position is yet to be decided by the party leadership. He claimed that demands of Pilot regarding party organisation has been met after accommodation of his people to Rajasthan PCC.

In 2019, the former deputy CM camped in Haryana and Delhi for over a month with 18 MLAs as he had a public spat with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was later removed from the key post and also as the state party chief. Last time there was speculation that he would switch over to BJP but the matter was finally settled within the Congress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here