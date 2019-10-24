Worli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वरळी): Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

182. Worli (वरळी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,68,492 eligible electors, of which 1,49,352 were male, 1,19,139 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 66 service voters had also registered to vote.

Worli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 7020 75.81% Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray LEADING NCP 919 9.92% Adv. Dr. Suresh Mane NOTA 645 6.97% Nota IND 357 3.86% Adv. Rupesh Lilachandra Turbhekar BSP 101 1.09% Vishram Tida Padam IND 84 0.91% Abhijit Wamanrao Bichukale VBA 45 0.49% Gautam Anna Gaikwad PJP 17 0.18% Pratap Baburao Hawaldar Desai IND 17 0.18% Mangal Pranjeevan Rajgor BMSM 14 0.15% Bansode Santosh Kisan IND 13 0.14% Adv. Vijay Janardhan Shiktode IND 13 0.14% Mahesh Popat Khandekar IND 9 0.10% Nitin Vishwas Gaikwad IND 6 0.06% Milind Kamble

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,65,091 eligible electors, of which 1,49,067 were male, 1,16,024 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 66 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,526.

Worli has an elector sex ratio of 797.71.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sunil Govind Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 23012 votes which was 15.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 40.89% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ahir Sachin Mohan of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5294 votes which was 3.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 37.83% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 182. Worli Assembly segment of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49.55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 55.93%, while it was 48.86 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.38%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 243 polling stations in 182. Worli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 247.

Extent: 182. Worli constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation) (Part)- Ward No. 838 -Love Grove, Ward No. 837 (Part)-Chinchpokli, E.B. No. 27 to 186, 188 to 194, Ward No. 836 (Part)-Worli, E.B. No 1 to 119, 121, 123 to 126, 128, 158 to 283, 285, 286, 801,802 & 1001.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Worli is: 18.996 72.8193.

