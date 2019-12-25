Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Worried for Members of My Community, Hope Our CM Won't Implement NRC: AIADMK Minister Nilofer Kafeel

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister said she got worried when many people from her community started asking her questions on the newly amended Citizenship Act and NRC.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:December 25, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
Worried for Members of My Community, Hope Our CM Won't Implement NRC: AIADMK Minister Nilofer Kafeel
AIADMK Minister Nilofer Kafeel meets villagers while campaigning for the civic polls. (Image credit: Twitter@DrNiloferKafeel)

Chennai: While the Tamil Nadu government is yet to take a call on the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Minister of Labour Nilofer Kafeel told News18 she is worried for the many people from her community apprehending an uncertain future in case the exercise is undertaken.

Kafeel said she met the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday and he has assured her of taking care of the issue. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Union government, had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

“We are hopeful the NRC would not be implemented, but it depends on what my party decides. The chief minister has assured to take care of the issue. I am much worried for my community. I am worried for the people who are not educated, who are poor… What will happen to them? After seeing all the agitations (across the country), my concerns have increased manifold. Initially, I didn’t know the severity of the issue. But as days passed and witnessing the spate of agitations, I got anxious. That’s why I went to meet the CM,” she said.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister said she got worried when many people from her community started asking her questions on the newly amended Citizenship Act and NRC.

“When I was campaigning in Dharmapuri district for the local body polls scheduled for December 27 and 30, I saw the fear in people’s face and I decided to apprise the CM of the situation.

“I didn’t want to talk about this subject to people during elections. However, when I went there, people started telling me that they don’t have identity cards. I had to assure them and help them sleep peacefully. I met a lot of Muslim women from villages near Dharmapuri district. I visited five or six mosques. I was worried after meeting them. They were afraid of the Act as some of them said they don’t have proper documents,” the labour minister.

Kaleef expressed hope the chief minister would not implement the NRC as he has always stood by the Muslim community.

“The AIADMK had supported the Muslim community during the triple talaq issue. When it was brought up by the central government, my government was against it. So I’m hopeful that my government will support our community this time around. I have cent per cent belief in the CM,” she added.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
