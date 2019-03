नरेंद्र मोदी, नीतीश और पासवान जी ने महीनों ज़ोर लगा सरकारी तंत्र का उपयोग कर गांधी मैदान में उतनी भीड़ जुटाई है जितनी हम पान खाने अगर पान की गुमटी पर गाड़ी रोक देते है तो इकट्ठा हो जाती है।



जाओ रे मर्दों, और जतन करो, कैमरा थोड़ा और ज़ूम करवाओ। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 3, 2019

: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Sankalp rally in Patna by calling their grand event an “illusion."“Narendra Modi, Nitish and Paswan have worked for months, using government resources, to organise the rally at Gandhi Maidan. The number of people the rally has attracted is similar to the gathering I could have attracted at a roadside paan shop,” Lalu tweeted.The mega rally comes exactly a month after the Congress held the first-of-its-kind ‘Jan Akanksha’ Rally at the same venue. The public meeting holds significance because Modi and Kumar are sharing the stage for the first time after 2010.Calling out Modi, Kumar and Paswan, Lalu said the leaders have struggled to organise the much-hyped mega-rally, despite using government resources at their disposal.According to Lalu, the organisers of the rally are using clever camera movements and optics to show a large gathering. Lalu asks the leaders not to “cheat” people and show real footage instead of zooming in the camera at the rally.The rally, which also features LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, is reportedly an effort to show full faith and confidence in the Prime Minister for handling the post-Pulwama crisis, which culminated in India’s “non-military” air strikes on Pakistan’s Balakot to demolish JeM camps, state presidents of the parties had said on Friday.