'Would Have Set Indore on Fire if Not for RSS Meet Here': Vijayvargiya's Outburst against Administration

Indore: Livid over senior administrative officers' unavailability to discuss public issues despite prior intimation, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia lost his temper saying he would have set Indore on fire if the RSS meet wasn’t underway in the city.

Vijayvargiya, who had written a letter to senior officers, including divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi, collector Lokesh Jatav, DIG Ruchivardhan Mishr and municipal commissioner Ashish Singh for a meeting on public issues and desired to meet them at Residency Kothi at 1pm.

Accordingly, the senior leader reached the area, housing most of the bureaucrats, at the said time but was told that no officer was present there except for SDM BBS Tomar, who asked them to hand over their memorandum.

Asking why he was not informed of the unavailability prior to his visit, Vijaywargia said, "I am not here to submit memorandum, I wanted to discuss issues with the officers."

Vijayvargiya, who is known for his controversial statements, then went on the say, “If there wasn’t a meeting of RSS underway in the city, he would have set the Indore city on fire.”

The BJP leader along with his supporters then moved to divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi’s bungalow and was told that the officer was out of the city to attend a government event, following which Vijayvargiya sat on a dharna .

SDM BBS Tomar told media that they had no instructions from the seniors and affirmed that proper action would be taken against the political leaders for staging a protest despite section 144 of CrPC being in force in the city.

Later, speaking at the BJP office in the city, Vijayvargiya said that his party would demonstrate on the streets if the anti-encroachment drive is given political colour. The action is targeting BJP men and it all started with honey trap scandal, he added.

We won’t be silent if the administration targets the BJP leaders in the drive, which is apparently aimed at combatting land mafia, said Vijayvargiya. To add, several musclemen of the city who are said to be close to Vijayvargiya

Meanwhile, hitting back at Vijayvargiya, Congress media cell co-ordinator Narendra Saluja urged BJP to act immediately against the senior leader for his remarks. This statement has exposed the ideology of the BJP and Kailash Vijayvargiya, added Saluja.

"His son had bashed up a government officer with cricket bat and now Vijayvargiya has openly threatened to set a city on fire, which primarily suggests why West Bengal faces violence whenever Vijayvargiya visits there as the state-in-charge," alleged the Congress leader.

Perhaps the action against the land mafia has driven Vijayvargiya to make such irresponsible statements, added the leader urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to expel him immediately.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.