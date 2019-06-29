Would Quit Party Posts If Rahul Gandhi Refuses to Continue as Cong Chief, Says AICC Secretary
AICC in charge of party affairs in Telangana RC Khuntia said it is the decision of individual leaders to quit their posts.
TV grab of Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao. (Photo: Network18)
Hyderabad: A day after Telengana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar quit demanding that Rahul Gandhi continues as party president, AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday said he would also not like to continue in party posts if Gandhi does not listen to requests.
"If you do not listen to our prayers, Sir, I do not want to continue as an AICC office-bearer and will be quitting from all the party posts," Rao, a former MP, said in a letter to Gandhi. "Kindly take charge immediately for the sake of the country," he said.
Ponnam Prabhakar told on Saturday that PCC presidents and other leaders should try to make Gandhi withdraw by resigning from their posts. AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana RC Khuntia said it is the decision of individual leaders to quit their posts.
The Congress in Telangana has passed a resolution requesting Gandhi to withdraw his resignation, he said. "His (Gandhi) resignation will further weaken Congress. So we have passed a unanimous resolution, requesting him to withdraw his resignation," Khuntia said.
Senior Congress leader and former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Marri Shashidhar Reddy reiterated his appeal to "all state incharges, PCC presidents and CWC members to come forward and resign to give hope to the Congress about its future".
Shashidhar Reddy had earlier appealed to CWC members and state in charges to submit their resignations to give Gandhi a free hand to undertake a complete overhaul of the party.
Meanwhile, state Congress leaders held a meeting at Nagarjuna Sagar to discuss preparations for the coming municipal polls in the state. Khuntia was present on the occasion.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Loses Ring During Vacation, Husband Secretly Goes Back to Find it 8 Months Later
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s