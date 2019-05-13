Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Wouldn't Have Allowed Sunny to Contest Had I Known Who Is Up Against Him, Says Dharmendra

The 62-year-old actor further said that Deol, who recently joined BJP, "cannot" debate with an "experienced politician like Sunil Jakhar.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wouldn't Have Allowed Sunny to Contest Had I Known Who Is Up Against Him, Says Dharmendra
File photo of Dharmendra and Sunny Deol
Loading...
New Delhi: Veteran thespian and former BJP MP said that he wouldn't have let his son Sunny Deol contest from Punjab's Gurdaspur if he had known that he would be pitted against sitting Congress MP Sunil Jhakhar.

"Balram Jakhar was like my brother. Had I known his son Sunil Jakhar was contesting from Gurdaspur, I would have not allowed Sunny (to contest against him)," Dharmendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The 83-year-old further said that Deol, who recently joined the BJP cannot debate with an experienced politician like Sunil Jakhar.

"Sunny cannot debate with him as he (Sunil) is an experienced politician and even his father was a very experienced politician, but we come from the film industry. Moreover, we are not here to debate but to listen to the plight of people as we love this land," he said.

Last week, during a campaign in Gurdaspur, Deol raked up a controversy after he admitted that he had little knowledge of India's relations with Pakistan.

"I do not know much about issues like Balakot strikes or India's relations with Pakistan. I am here to serve people; if I win maybe I will have an opinion, right now I don't," he had said.

Punjab will head to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram