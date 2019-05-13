Wouldn't Have Allowed Sunny to Contest Had I Known Who Is Up Against Him, Says Dharmendra

Veteran thespian and former BJP MP said that he wouldn't have let his son Sunny Deol contest from Punjab's Gurdaspur if he had known that he would be pitted against sitting Congress MP Sunil Jhakhar."Balram Jakhar was like my brother. Had I known his son Sunil Jakhar was contesting from Gurdaspur, I would have not allowed Sunny (to contest against him)," Dharmendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.The 83-year-old further said that Deol, who recently joined the BJP cannot debate with an experienced politician like Sunil Jakhar."Sunny cannot debate with him as he (Sunil) is an experienced politician and even his father was a very experienced politician, but we come from the film industry. Moreover, we are not here to debate but to listen to the plight of people as we love this land," he said.Last week, during a campaign in Gurdaspur, Deol raked up a controversy after he admitted that he had little knowledge of India's relations with Pakistan."I do not know much about issues like Balakot strikes or India's relations with Pakistan. I am here to serve people; if I win maybe I will have an opinion, right now I don't," he had said.Punjab will head to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.