Wrestling to Get Nishads in Court, Akhilesh Throws a New Dice; Fields Community Candidates on 2 Seats
File image of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Getty Images)
Lucknow: Hours after Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad announced that they were parting ways with Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mahagathbandhan and held talks with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, the SP announced its candidates for Gorakhpur and Kanpur Lok Sabha constituencies. Interestingly, both the candidates belong to Nishad community.
The SP candidate from Gorakhpur is Rambhual Nishad who has been a two-time MLA from Kaudiram Assembly seat which he lost in 2012. Rambhual has been in BSP before, and was also a minister for fisheries department. He is considered a big name in the Nishad community and hails from Badhalganj of Gorakhpur.
The other candidate announced by Samajwadi Party is for Kanpur Lok Sabha seat. The Kanpur candidate is Ram Kumar Nishad, who is a lawyer by profession. He is also the former MLA from Unnao Sadar assembly seat. Ram Kumar's father, Manohar Lal, was a Rashtriya Lok Dal MP from Kanpur. The brother of Ram Kumar, Deepak, has also been an MP from Unnao constituency in 1999.
SP’s list comes as the sitting SP MP from Gorakhpur, Pravin Nishad, who emerged as a giant killer defeating BJP in Adityanath’s home turf, has given signs of switching sides to BJP on Friday evening.
The Nishad Party on Friday said that it was free to “look for other options.” In Sanjay Nishad’s meeting with Adityanath, his son and incumbent Gorakhpur MP Pravin was also present, as was UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh.
The meeting has triggered speculation that the two parties would enter into an alliance, however, no announcement has been made yet. Announcing the end of the alliance with SP-BSP, Sanjay Nishad said Akhilesh Yadav had said he will make an announcement on the seats on which his party would contest.
“But they didn’t put our name on poster/letter or anything. My party workers were upset with this. So the Nishad Party has taken a decision today that we are not with the ‘gathbandhan’ anymore,” he told News18.
It was just two days back that the Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) Party in a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday had announced that it will be joining the grand opposition alliance in the state.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
