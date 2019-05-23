Xi Jinping, Putin Among World Leaders to Congratulate Modi on Thumping Victory

As the BJP inches towards a victory, leaders around the world have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning his second term.Chinese president Xi Jinping said he was looking forward to working with Modi to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. Calling China and India two of the largest developing and emerging countries in the world, Xi said he attached great importance to India-China relations.Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the convincing victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the parliamentary elections and expressed his readiness to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations. "I am convinced that, as the Prime Minister of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," he said.Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also took to Twitter and congratulated Modi. "congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia."Other leaders who have congratulated Modi include Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.The Narendra Modi wave has swatted away any challenge posed by the Congress or the united opposition as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to improve on its humongous 2014 tally to attain a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha once again. The BJP is currently ahead on over 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats, leads show as results of the general elections pour in. In the last election, the NDA had 336 seats while BJP accounted for 282.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)