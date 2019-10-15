'Xi Told Me He Has Seen Her Film': Modi Welcomes Wrestler Babita Phogat's Entry Into Political 'Dangal'

Charkha Dadri (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for wrestler Babita Phogat’s entry into the political 'dangal', saying daughters of Haryana have proved their mettle in all fields.

Addressing a rally to seek support for Phogat, the BJP candidate for the Dadri assembly seat, Modi said: "During an informal meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal movie. ‘Mahre Choree Choroon Say Kam Hey Ke’," he said in Haryanvi.

Twenty-nine-year-old Babita Phogat became a household name after ‘Dangal’, a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sister Geeta Phogat, became a runaway hit.

Modi also accused Congress leaders of spreading rumours over Article 370 in India and the world and dared the opposition by saying: "If you have guts, then say we will bring Article 370 (if we are voted to power)."

Adding that people of the state have decided to put their stamp on the clean and transparent administration of the BJP government, he said people of Haryana have decided to bring BJP back to power.

Hitting out at Pakistan, the prime minister added that India would not allow its water to flow to Pakistan. "For 70 years, the water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana flowed to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water (from flowing into Pakistan) and bring to your houses," the Prime Minister said in an election meeting, the second in two days, here.

He said the farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan have the rights over the water that is flowing to Pakistan and was not being stopped by earlier Indian governments.

Playing an emotional card, the Prime Minister said: "I don't come to Haryana for election rallies, I don't campaign for the BJP in Haryana, I don't ask for votes in Haryana. Haryana itself calls me. I can't stop myself from coming here. You have given me so much love."

Confident of his party's return to the second consecutive term, the Prime Minister in 45-minute address said the BJP was going to form the government again in the state. He said this Diwali should be dedicated to "our daughters".

"We will have two types of Diwali this time. A 'diya' (earthen lamp) Diwali, and a 'kamal' (lotus) Diwali. We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters and celebrate their achievements."

"It's clear, the BJP has decided to serve Haryana again, these people have decided to let BJP serve them," he added.

Haryana has been witnessing change due to a "double engine" of development, according to the Prime Minister. "The double engine of Modi in Delhi and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana has resulted in unprecedented development of the state," he said.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 along with 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The counting of votes is on October 24.

