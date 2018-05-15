Yadgir Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Venkatreddy Mudnal Wins

Live Status BJP Venkatreddy Mudnal Won

Yadgir (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Yadgir district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,31,116 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,14,900 are male, 1,16,192 female and 24 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.12 and the approximate literacy rate is 53%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,104 votes (7.6%) securing 33.76% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 62.89%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,536 votes (4.87%) registering 39.02% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.05%.