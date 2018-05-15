GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Yadgir Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Venkatreddy Mudnal Wins

Live election result of 38 Yadgir constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yadgir MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yadgir Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Venkatreddy Mudnal Wins
Live election result of 38 Yadgir constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yadgir MLA.
Yadgir (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Yadgir district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,31,116 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,14,900 are male, 1,16,192 female and 24 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.12 and the approximate literacy rate is 53%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Venkatreddy Mudnal Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6222743.08%Venkatreddy Mudnal
INC4934634.16%Dr. A.B.Maalakaraddy
JD(S)2577417.84%A.C. Kadloor
NOTA16481.14%Nota
AIMEP10740.74%M.Basavaraj Padukoti
BRPP10680.74%Irappa M.Kasan
BPKP9930.69%Saidappa
DAPP7900.55%Maruti Rao
IND7660.53%Anantha Reddy
PPOI4270.30%Krishna.K
HJP3360.23%Dr. Devanand Koli

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,104 votes (7.6%) securing 33.76% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 62.89%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,536 votes (4.87%) registering 39.02% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.05%.

Check the table below for Yadgir live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You