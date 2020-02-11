Yaduraj Choudhary (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Yaduraj Choudhary is a Indian National Congress candidate from Ambedkar Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Self Employed. Yaduraj Choudhary's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 40 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.5 crore which includes Rs. 87 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 58 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 25.5 lakh of which Rs. 14 lakh is self income. Yaduraj Choudhary's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ambedkar Nagar are: Ajay Dutt (AAP), Khushiram Chunar (BJP), Yaduraj Choudhary (INC), Satish (BSP), Naresh Kumar Chandaliya (RJAP), Rashmi Raikwar (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Yaduraj Choudhary (INC) in 2020 Ambedkar Nagar elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.