Yamunanagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (यमुनानगर): Dilbag Singh of INLD Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

9. Yamunanagar ( ( Abdullahpur) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Yamunanagar district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,24,250 eligible electors, of which 1,20,168 were male, 1,04,082 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 252 service voters had also registered to vote.

Yamunanagar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INLD 13361 45.46% Dilbag Singh LEADING BJP 9026 30.71% Ghanshyam Dass BSP 4393 14.95% Yogesh Kumar INC 1499 5.10% Nirmal Chauhan JJP 432 1.47% Salesh Tyagi IND 180 0.61% Mandeep Kaur NOTA 169 0.57% Nota IND 103 0.35% Shammi Kapoor IND 78 0.27% Rohit Rojer LKSK(P) 76 0.26% Satish Tyagi AAP 76 0.26% Arvinder Singh Khalsa

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,02,733 eligible electors, of which 1,09,695 were male, 93,038 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 252 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,53,439.

Yamunanagar has an elector sex ratio of 866.14.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ghanshyam Dass of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 28245 votes which was 18.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.49% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dilbagh Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13573 votes which was 12.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 41.61% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 9. Yamunanagar Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.39%, while it was 73.6 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.09%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 230 polling stations in 9. Yamunanagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 194.

Extent: 9. Yamunanagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Yamunanagar district of Haryana: PCs Yamunanagar, Balachaur and Tejli of Yamunanagar KC, Yamunanagar (municpal Council), PCs Buria Jagir, Kanalsi, Sabapur and Kharwan of Jagadhri KC of Jagadhri Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Yamunanagar is: 30.1615 77.3507.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Yamunanagar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.