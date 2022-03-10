Yamunotri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Yamunotri seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Kedar Singh (BJP), Ramesh Chand Ramola (UKD), Vipin (SBP), Sanjay Dobhal (IND), Vishal Singh (RUKP), Deepak Bijalwan (INC), Manoj Kohli Shyam (AAP), Jagaveer Singh (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.06%, which is -0.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kedar Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.2 Yamunotri (Jamunotri) (यमुनोत्री) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Yamunotri is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 75,821 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 38,819 were male and 37,002 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yamunotri in 2022 is: 953 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 70,393 eligible electors, of which 36,292 were male,34,101 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 61,863 eligible electors, of which 31,665 were male, 30,198 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Yamunotri in 2017 was 855. In 2012, there were 756 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Kedar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Sanjay Dobhal of INC by a margin of 5,960 which was 12.65% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pritam Singh Panwar of UKDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kedar Singh Rawat of INC by a margin of 2,596 votes which was 5.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. UKDP had a vote share of 36.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 2 Yamunotri Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Pritam Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Yamunotri are: Kedar Singh (BJP), Ramesh Chand Ramola (UKD), Vipin (SBP), Sanjay Dobhal (IND), Vishal Singh (RUKP), Deepak Bijalwan (INC), Manoj Kohli Shyam (AAP), Jagaveer Singh (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.06%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.16%, while it was 71.13% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Yamunotri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.2 Yamunotri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 159. In 2012, there were 142 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.2 Yamunotri comprises of the following areas of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand: 5-Chinyalisaur Tehsil; KC 1-Barkot, Panchayats 40-Gulari, 42-Rajgarhi, 43-Chaptari, 44-Gangtari and 45-Nagangaon of 4-Rajgarhi KC of 3-Rajgarhi (Barkot) Tehsil; Panchayats 50-Kalyani, 51-Jineth, (Bhandarsyun), 53-Kurmola, 54-Jhunga of 1-Dunda KC and Barkot NA of 4-Dunda Tehsil.52-Genwala 43-Chaptari, 44-Gangtari and 45-Nagangaon of 4-Rajgarhi KC of 3-Rajgarhi (Barkot) Tehsil; Panchayats 50-Kalyani, 51-Jineth, 52-Genwala

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Yamunotri constituency, which are: Gangotri, Pratapnagar, Dhanolti, Purola. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Yamunotri is approximately 1095 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Yamunotri is: 30°42’50.0"N 78°20’32.3"E.

