Yanam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

30. Yanam (यानम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (East Godavari District). Yanam is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 31,170 eligible electors, of which 14,438 were male, 16,731 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yanam in 2021 is 1159.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 36,557 eligible electors, of which 17,544 were male, 19,013 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 30,936 eligible electors, of which 14,789 were male, 16,147 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Yanam in 2016 was 2. In 2011, there were 2.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, Malladi Krishna Rao of INC won in this seat by defeating Tirikoty Bairava Swamy of AINRC by a margin of 8,754 votes which was 25.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 61.36% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Malladi Krishna Rao of INC won in this seat defeating Manchala Satya Sai Kumar of AIADMK by a margin of 19,118 votes which was 64.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 80.95% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 30. Yanam Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Yanam are: Sunkara Karthik (BSP), N Rangasamy (AINRC), Pedapati Ramesh Babu (AMMK), Malladi Udaya Lakshmi (IND), Durgaa Prasaahd Pemmadi (IND), Golugula Prabhavathi (IND), Nati Buriyya (IND), Gollapalli Bharathi (IND), Sabbati Lokeswara Rao (IND), Davulury Veera Vratha Pathi (IND), Kalla Venkata Ratnam (IND), Tekumudi Venkata Rao (IND), Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (IND), Surimilli Subba Rao (IND), Talatam Surya Chandra Sekhara Rao (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 91.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 92.73%, while it was 95.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 30. Yanam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 35. In 2011 there were 33 polling stations.

EXTENT:

30. Yanam constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Yanam Municipality. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Yanam is 31 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Yanam is: 16°43’39.7"N 82°13’09.5"E.

