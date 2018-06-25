Yashwant Sinha Backs Out of AAP's Anti-Modi Rally, Taps Shatrughan Sinha as Replacement

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, who was to join an Aam Aadmi Party-led march against the Narendra Modi government on Monday, said he would not be taking part in the five-phased padyatra which kicks off from Varanasi, the prime minister’s constituency.Speaking to News18, Sinha, who quit the BJP in April, cited health issues and said actor-turned-BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha would instead be representing him at the rally."Shatrughan Sinha will represent Rashtra Manch in the rally. I was prepared to go but had to cancel due to health-related issues. As far as the question of contesting or supporting opposition from Varanasi seat is concerned, we are open for that, but modalities would be decided in the coming months,” he said.There was, however, confirmation of attendance from Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has been quite vocal in the criticism of his party and the government led by it at the Centre.The AAP will launch the first phase of its five-phased padyatra from the Beniabagh Maidan against in Varanasi. The first phase, called the Janadhikar Andolan, will end on July 8 in Ballia.Announcing the protest march on May 28, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said that the rally was being organised against the Modi government’s “betrayal of promises”.The padyatra will be conducted in five phases —Varanasi to Ballia (June 25-July 8), Ayodhya to Lucknow (August 28- September 6, Bareilly to Amroha (September 11 to September 18), Lalitpur to Jhansi (September 25 to October 2) and Aligarh and to Agra via Mathura (October 20 to October 26).Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will, however, not be a part of the first phase since he is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru following a nine-day dharna in the national capital.