Yashwant Sinha Calls on DMK leaders, Stalin Says Aim is to Oust BJP Regime
Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha
Chennai: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha met DMK chief M Karunanidhi and party's deputy chief M K Stalin on Friday, with Tamil Nadu's main opposition party saying that the issue of alliance was discussed to oust the BJP regime.
Stalin, answering a question on the possibility of joining hands with the Congress to defeat the BJP, said the aim of all of us is to oust the BJP regime."
"We discussed with whom we could have an alliance to achieve our aim, he said after the meeting.
Stalin, who is the leader of opposition in Assembly, told reporters that his recent meeting with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao too had the same goal of easing out the saffron party-led regime at the Centre and to forge a combine to make that happen.
The meeting of the leaders and Stalin's assertion on alliance assumes significance as the Congress is DMK's key ally in Tamil Nadu.
Following Rao's meeting with Stalin and the DMK leader hailing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts in bringing together anti-BJP forces, many in party circles had questions about the durability of ties between the DMK and the Congress.
The DMK leader said the visiting leaders told him that the BJP needed to be reined in and for that to happen, a cohesive action was needed.
We are in favour of their view and are happy about the meeting, he said.
Yashwant and Shatrughan met Stalin at his Alwarpet residence and discussed the national and Tamil Nadu political scenario, according to the DMK.
Later, the two went to the residence of the nonagenarian DMK chief at Gopalapuram and enquired about his health.
Former Union Ministers belonging to the DMK, A Raja and TR Baalu, were among the party leaders who were present.
Shatrughan Sinha, too, had led a group of politicians to Yashwant Sinha's political platform.
