Yashwant Sinha on Dharna at Rajghat, Demands Use of Armed Forces to Help Migrants Reach Home

File photo of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. (PTI)

Sinha said civilian authorities, be it the central or state dispensations, have failed migrant workers who have been compelled to walk on roads, with some even dying in the process.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha sat on a dharna at Rajghat on Monday, demanding that the armed forces be deployed to help migrant workers reach their homes.


Sinha, a former BJP leader and a trenchant critic of the Narendra Modi government, said civilian authorities, be it the central or state dispensations, have "failed" migrant workers who have been compelled to walk on roads, with some even dying in the process.

"Our simple demand is that the responsibility be given to the armed forces and paramilitary forces that they should,"with all the resources at their command and with whatever civilian resources they can commandeer, send these migrant workers to their homes with dignity," he said.

Sinha said he will continue with his dharma till his demands are not met.

