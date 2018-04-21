Yashwant Sinha Quits BJP, Takes Parting Shot at Modi Government

Former finance minister and BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha has announced his decision to quit the party, ending months of speculation during which he made scathing comments against the Narendra Modi government.Making the announcement in Patna, Sinha said he would not be joining any political party, but work towards “protecting democracy”.Sinha took parting shots at the Modi government, saying it did not let Parliament run during Budget Session.“I can say with full responsibility that the Indian government did not let the House run. The government did not care that the Budget Session was being stalled as the PM did not call a single meeting with the opposition to discuss their issues,” said Sinha.Earlier this weeek Yashwant Sinha had said that he would lead a meeting of non- BJP parties, including the Congress, to discuss alternative political platform on April 21 in Patna.Targeting the government over the cash crunch issue, Sinha targeted finance minister Arun Jaitely accusing him of gross financial mismanagement."All clarifications made by the minister and the government are false. Currency printing is directly related with GDP growth but the government completely failed to explain on this account. Sudden shortage due to excess withdrawal theory is wrong," he said.Yashwant Sinha had held the Finance and External Affairs portfolios in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet between 1998 and 2004.