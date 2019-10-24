Yavatmal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (यवतमाळ): Anil of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

78. Yavatmal (यवतमाळ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and is part of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,84,302 eligible electors, of which 1,96,133 were male, 1,88,148 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 163 service voters had also registered to vote.

Yavatmal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Manoj Mahadeorao Gedam BJP -- -- Madan Madhukar Yerawar BSP -- -- Sandip Anant Devkate IND -- -- Santosh Marotrao Dhawale VBA -- -- Yogesh Shivram Deshmukh Parwekar BMKP -- -- Sarika Abhijit Bhagat IND -- -- Javed Hamid Sheikh PJP -- -- Bipin Anil Chaudhari VRA -- -- Amol Laxmanrao Borkhade, Advocate SVPP -- -- Abdul Aziz Abdul Sattar Dunge INC -- -- Anil Alias Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar LEADING IND -- -- Ashok Chandrabhanji Kalmore BLRP -- -- Bajaj Sham Omprakash NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,47,558 eligible electors, of which 1,78,327 were male, 1,69,229 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 163 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,16,167.

Yavatmal has an elector sex ratio of 959.29.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 1227 votes which was 0.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.41% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Nilesh Shivram Deshmukh Parvekar of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19875 votes which was 12.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.69% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 78. Yavatmal Assembly segment of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. Yavatmal-Washim Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 23 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.42%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.47%, while it was 51.4 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.05%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 410 polling stations in 78. Yavatmal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 387.

Extent: 78. Yavatmal constituency comprises of the following areas of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra: Yavatmal Tehsil, Darwha Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle Ladkhed.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Yavatmal is: 20.3016 78.1007.

