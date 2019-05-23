Take the pledge to vote

Yavatmal-Washim Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Yavatmal-Washim (यवतमाळ-वाशिम) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
14. Yavatmal-Washim is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.19%. The estimated literacy level of Yavatmal-Washim is 83.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 93,816 votes which was 9.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 46.27% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Bhavana Gawali (Patil) of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 56,951 votes which was 6.78% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 45.75% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.

Yavatmal-Washim Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
95614
43.61%
Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali
INC
82267
37.52%
Thakare Manikrao Govindrao
VBA
20621
9.40%
Pravin Govind Pawar
PJP
4802
2.19%
Vaishali Sudhakar Yede
IND
3150
1.44%
Parashram Bhaosing Ade
IND
2536
1.16%
Anil Jayram Rathod
BSP
2377
1.08%
Arun Sakharam Kinwatkar
PRP
1094
0.50%
Uttam Bhagaji
NOTA
648
0.30%
Nota
IND
645
0.29%
Pawar Ramesh Gorsing
BMP
642
0.29%
Ravi Sampatrao Jadhao
IND
551
0.25%
Ramrao Sawai Pawar
IND
519
0.24%
Dr. Rajiv Agrawal
IND
516
0.24%
Premasai Maharaj
GGP
507
0.23%
Rajesh Bhauraoji Raut
IND
415
0.19%
Noor Ali Maheboob Ali Shah
IND
346
0.16%
Shaikh Javed Shaikh Mushtaq
SRKP
345
0.16%
Pundlik Baliram Rathod
IND
333
0.15%
Naresh Mahadev Gughane
RBCP
274
0.12%
Purushottam Domaji Bhajgaware
IND
273
0.12%
Simpal Rajkumar Rathod
IND
254
0.12%
Ankit Mohan Chandak
IND
236
0.11%
Salim Shah Suleman Shah
IND
173
0.08%
Adv. Shahejad Samiulla Khan
IND
131
0.06%
Sameer Arunrao Deshpande

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.07% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Yavatmal-Washim was: Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,21,276 men, 8,34,010 women and 6 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Yavatmal-Washim is: 20.15 78.35

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: यवतमाल-वाशिम, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ইয়াবতমল-ওয়াসিম, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); यवतमाळ-वाशिम, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); યવતમલ વશિમ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); யவத்மல் வாஷிம், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); యవత్ మాల్ - వాసీం, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಯವತ್ಮಾಲ್-ವಾಶೀಂ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); യവത്മൽ-വാഷിം, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
