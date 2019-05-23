Yavatmal-Washim Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name SHS Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali SHS Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali LEADING

Yavatmal-Washim Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS 95614 43.61% Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali Leading INC 82267 37.52% Thakare Manikrao Govindrao VBA 20621 9.40% Pravin Govind Pawar PJP 4802 2.19% Vaishali Sudhakar Yede IND 3150 1.44% Parashram Bhaosing Ade IND 2536 1.16% Anil Jayram Rathod BSP 2377 1.08% Arun Sakharam Kinwatkar PRP 1094 0.50% Uttam Bhagaji NOTA 648 0.30% Nota IND 645 0.29% Pawar Ramesh Gorsing BMP 642 0.29% Ravi Sampatrao Jadhao IND 551 0.25% Ramrao Sawai Pawar IND 519 0.24% Dr. Rajiv Agrawal IND 516 0.24% Premasai Maharaj GGP 507 0.23% Rajesh Bhauraoji Raut IND 415 0.19% Noor Ali Maheboob Ali Shah IND 346 0.16% Shaikh Javed Shaikh Mushtaq SRKP 345 0.16% Pundlik Baliram Rathod IND 333 0.15% Naresh Mahadev Gughane RBCP 274 0.12% Purushottam Domaji Bhajgaware IND 273 0.12% Simpal Rajkumar Rathod IND 254 0.12% Ankit Mohan Chandak IND 236 0.11% Salim Shah Suleman Shah IND 173 0.08% Adv. Shahejad Samiulla Khan IND 131 0.06% Sameer Arunrao Deshpande

14. Yavatmal-Washim is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.19%. The estimated literacy level of Yavatmal-Washim is 83.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 93,816 votes which was 9.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 46.27% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Bhavana Gawali (Patil) of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 56,951 votes which was 6.78% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 45.75% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.07% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Yavatmal-Washim was: Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,21,276 men, 8,34,010 women and 6 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Yavatmal-Washim is: 20.15 78.35Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: यवतमाल-वाशिम, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ইয়াবতমল-ওয়াসিম, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); यवतमाळ-वाशिम, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); યવતમલ વશિમ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); யவத்மல் வாஷிம், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); యవత్ మాల్ - వాసీం, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಯವತ್ಮಾಲ್-ವಾಶೀಂ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); യവത്മൽ-വാഷിം, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)