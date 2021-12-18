Year Ender: TMC Won Battle for Bengal in 2021; in 2022 It Will Take Its 'Khela Hobe' Playbook across India

When the political history of 2021 will be written, the battle for Bengal fought and won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress will get particular emphasis. The poll victory definitely makes this a golden year for the TMC.

The electoral fight in Bengal turned out to be a real “Mahabharata” of modern times. Many termed it “Bengal’s Kurukshetra”. 2020 ended with Mamata’s protege Suvendu Adhikari leaving the party on December 19 and joining the BJP. He was followed by other leaders like Rajib Banerjee, Sunil Mondal, Dinesh Trivedi and Sil Bhadra Dutta.

Defections

January 1, 2021, was the TMC’s birthday. But there was apprehension and speculation on how the party would contest the big battle. This was the first time the TMC was facing a challenge from the cadre-based national party at the Centre, the BJP. As Trinamool hoisted its flag on January 1, the crowd at the party headquarters had one common question: would Mamata hold on to West Bengal or would the TMC be wiped out by a saffron wave?

There were apprehensions that many TMC workers would follow Suvendu to the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, apart from some leaders, there was no major exodus from Trinamool with Mamata’s former confidante.

But it was not a good time for the TMC as one after another, rebel leaders like Dinesh Trivedi and others left the party citing various reasons. On the one hand, there were leaders changing sides and on the other, the BJP was applying its full might to snatch the reins of West Bengal.

Mamata picks Nandigram, Covid hits poll plans

In such a situation, on January 19, Mamata Banerjee announced in Nandigram, that she would contest from the seat, instead of her traditional constituency Bhabanipur. “I will contest from Nandigram. Nandigram is my lucky place," she said, following a challenge from Suvendu.

Covid too was an encumbrance for the TMC and BJP as well as other political parties as the second wave around March-May wreaked havoc. Assembly elections in West Bengal were announced to be held in eight phases in April-May. Trinamool alleged that the Election Commission was working under the influence of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

There was pressure on the TMC following the 2019 Lok Sabha election results in which the party’s performance was less-than-impressive and the BJP managed to close the gap with a huge jump. However, Mamata was determined to fight back. With the assistance of nephew Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, candidate lists and campaign plans were prepared.

The TMC chief knew that public outreach was the key. She had to form a direct connection with the voters as the image of many intermediaries in the party was not good. So the approach was ‘Mamata to Janata’ (Mamata to the people) and a programme like ‘Didi ke balo’ (Talk to Didi, as the chief minister is affectionately known) helped the TMC. This campaign was initiated in 2019 so the people could communicate directly to the CM. Party leaders too were instructed to get involved in outreach.

Choosing candidates

There were major changes in the picking of candidates. Tickets were not given to those above 80 years of age, tough seats were allocated to celebrities, emphasis was given on having more women candidates and 27 per cent of the nominees were Dalits. Also, compared to the 2016 polls, fewer Muslim candidates were picked. The strategy, according to insiders, was the “TMC targeted 70% of the 30% minority vote and 30% of the 70% majority vote".

Campaign strategy

“Bangla nijer meyeke chae” (Bengal wants its daughter) was a ringing campaign slogan of the TMC. Mamata was projected as Bengal’s daughter and BJP leaders as outsiders trying to destroy the local customs and culture. The fight of “Bangali vs Bahari" too worked for Trinamool. The party projected that people should vote for Mamata as she is Bengal’s daughter who has started beneficial projects like Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi, etc, for the people. Moreover, the absence of a credible CM face from the BJP helped the TMC.

Victimhood

Mamata suffering an injury during a scuffle in Nandigram, attacks her using ‘Didi’, attacks on Abhishek as ‘Bhatija’ (nephew), CBI interrogation of Abhishek’s wife, etc, all played against the BJP. Mamata was projected as a woman who was a victim of evil politics. The battle for Nandigram between Mamata and Suvendu was fierce: from polarisation to corruption, every tool and allegation was utilised. Though Mamata lost (TMC challenged the verdict and the matter is sub judice) but the way the election was fought influenced other seats. Mamata fighting from a wheelchair really got huge emotional support.

Role of Prashant Kishor and Abhishek Banerjee

Prashant Kishor was brought in by Abhishek Banerjee and the duo toiled on crafting campaign strategies and picking candidates. PK came up with the ploy of ‘Mamata to Janata’. The TMC chief’s rapport with the public was the party’s biggest strength and that had to be tapped into intelligently.

Abhishek Banerjee took on a lot of pressure and responsibilities. From responding to the BJP’s attacks to handling the faction fights in the party, he managed several fronts, say insiders.

Speaking to News18, TMC’s Saugata Roy said, “It was a serious challenge this time. They (the BJP) tried using money and muscle power as well as the clout of the central government. It was indeed a fierce battle but we are satisfied that we defeated the BJP here. This fight we will remember always. This win has given us the impetus to take our model nationwide and become the only alternative to the BJP."

Vision to replace Congress

How the TMC won this time has become a matter of research for pundits. Political analyst and professor Biswanath Chakraborty said, “This may be termed as the golden age of the TMC as it fought fiercely and won this election. Also, at the same time, it generated the vision of replacing the Congress and becoming the main alternative to the BJP.”

The Bengal poll results came out on May 2. The TMC bagged 213 seats, the BJP 77, while the Congress and Left drew a blank. From the very next day, Trinamool started chalking out its national plan. The party’s popular slogan during the polls ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on) started reverberating in other parts of the country.

Mamata’s national vision was clear and simple, and TMC’s new national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee too stated it in his first press conference. “We will take the BJP head on in every state," he said. “We will not go to have one or two MLAs. We will fight the BJP and oust it."

The TMC, thereafter, has started building its base in places like Tripura and Goa. Though relations between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee seemed to get a boost after the Bengal poll results, as the Trinamool chairperson visited Delhi and had a meet over opposition unity, the TMC started its national expansion plans and began poaching leaders from the Congress. It started with Sushmita Dev and in the months that followed former chief ministers Luizinho Faleiro in Goa and Mukul Sangma from Meghalaya also switched over. Sources say in the new year, more Congress leaders will move to the TMC. So, by the end of 2021, Trinamool was taking aim at both the BJP and Congress with the same gun. In 2022, sources say, TMC’s Congress bashing will continue. The Goa election will be held soon and the TMC is putting all its might there.

Party insiders also say that elections in five states in early 2022 will culminate in a dismal performance of the Congress, and a huge exodus from the party to the TMC is expected at that time.

Expansion on the cards

So, in 2022, the TMC will move ahead with its national expansion plans. The plan is to make inroads into several states by reaching out to key leaders there. Right now, the party has swiftly built up a considerable presence in the Northeast. It wants to take the Bengal trophy to every part of India and show that it is the “real Congress” with which others should tie up for the 2024 parliamentary polls. Party insiders feel that there is an opposition vacuum as the Congress is weak and that is where Trinamool can step in.

From January, Mamata and Abhishek will be seen travelling throughout India, ensuring good terms with NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and other important regional players. There will be friction with the Congress though.

BJP licks wounds

Though, on record the top leadership of Bengal BJP says that its vote percentage went up in the 2021 assembly elections compared to the 2016 edition, there is disgruntlement in the state unit as it failed to seize power. After May 2, TMC turncoats went back from the BJP with some MLAs too switching sides. The BJP plans to hold on to its gains and go back to the people. Party insiders say that it will not go for big programmes or campaigns and will concentrate on building a dependable base. The BJP will go for rectification and booth-level development.

Sources say while TMC has won on its home turf, it will keep a strong vigil here. 2022 will see some interesting ‘khela’ on many fronts.

