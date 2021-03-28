Yechury Prevented MNM-Left Alliance, Had Pre-conceived Notions About Me and Party: Kamal Haasan

Superstar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has said that the “tough stand" taken by CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had led to the failure of an alliance between his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the Left Front.

Charging the Communist Party of India-Marxist, and Yechury in particular, with “not knowing about changing times", he said that the CPI-M general secretary had certain pre-conceived notions on MNM and him which were wrong.

Talking to a private Tamil channel, Haasan also noted that the DMK had given Rs 15 crore to the Communist Party of India, and Rs 10 crore to the CPI-M during the 2019 general elections, as per its affidavit to Election Commission, and as this became a major controversy, the Left parties claimed that the money was accepted to pay for the expenses of DMK workers in the constituencies where they were contesting as alliance partners.

Reacting to Haasan’s comments, CPI-M Politburo member G Ramakrishna said that he does not know anything about left politics.

Talking to IANS, Ramakrishna, who hails from the state, said: “Kamal Haasan does not understand the importance of left politics and how we work. His statement does not merit a response from me and the party."