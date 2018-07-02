Yeddyurappa Denied 'Lucky' Bungalow by Kumaraswamy, Supporters See 'Vaastu' Plot to Keep Him from Power

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly BS Yeddyurappa has rejected the bungalow allotted to him by JD(S)-Congress government, requesting instead the bungalow he used to occupy as the chief minister until 2011.A circular put out by the state government on June 30 shows that the senior BJP leader was given bungalow no.4 on Race Course Road. He, however, has requested his former address at bungalow no.2.Disappointed that he was not allotted the bungalow of his choice, Yeddyurappa expressed his displeasure saying, "Since the CM has not obliged my request, I will not take up the house given to me by the government. I will stay at my own residence in Dollars Colony when I visit Bengaluru."Yeddyurappa had insisted on getting his 'lucky' bungalow no.2 as he had made several ‘vaastu-complaint’ changes to the structure while living there. Sources say Yeddyurappa believes that it was vaastu of the house that helped him become the CM twice before.Sources close to Yeddyurappa also said the decision to allot bungalow no.4 to the former CM may have been influenced by JD(S) supremo and ex-prime minister HD Deve Gowda. They allege that Gowda, a firm believer in astrology and vaastu, feared Yeddyurappa’s return as CM if he was allotted bungalow no.2. Gowda has advised his son and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to oblige the BJP leader, sources alleged.After Yeddyurappa’s exit, the bungalow, Race View Cottage, was occupied by former environment minister B Ramnath Rai and has now been allotted to Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh.As Leader of Opposition, Yeddyurappa enjoys Cabinet rank and is eligible for a government bungalow.