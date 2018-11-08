Yeddyurappa Opposes Tipu Jayanti Celebrations, Says K'taka Govt ‘Satisfying Muslim Community’

Controversy and protests threaten to mar Tipu Jayanti this year as well with Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa asking the state government to cancel celebrations planned for November 10.In a tweet, the former chief minister said “nobody” would appreciate the celebrations. “We are opposing Tipu Jayanti celebration. Nobody will appreciate this celebration. In the interest of the state, state govt must stop it. Government's intention behind Tipu Jayanti celebration is just to satisfy Muslim community,” Yeddyurappa said.The state BJP unit had earlier urged the government to drop its decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti and not to stand on "prestige" or "ego".Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday confirmed that his government would continue to celebrate Tipu Jayanti despite violence in the previous years and opposition from the BJP."We will continue the programmes that were started by the previous government. Because they (BJP) object doesn't mean we should stop," the chief minister had said on the sidelines of Karnataka formation day celebrations in Bengaluru.The security has been stepped up in the state as the BJP threatened to protest the birth anniversary celebrations y of controversial 18th-century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, Tipu Sultan.Clashes had erupted in several districts of the state last year on Tipu Jayanti. In 2015, two persons were killed in Madikeri when a group taking out a procession was stalled by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists.This time, too, the Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horatta Samiti has condemned the move, even though the matter is sub-judice.