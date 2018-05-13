English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yeddyurappa Predicts Just 70 Seats for Congress, Says 'No Question' of Alliance
Most exit polls have predicted a tight race between the Congress and the BJP with the possibility of the Janata Dal (Secular) emerging as the kingmaker.
New Delhi: Even as most of the exit polls predict a hung Assembly in Karnataka, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday put out his own figures, giving his party a majority and predicting only 70 seats for Congress.
Sounding confident of BJP’s victory, Yeddyurappa said, “I have seen the exit polls on various channels. BJP will form the majority government on Tuesday and Congress will exit from Karnataka. There is no question of joining hands with anyone.”
Giving the break-up of Assembly seats, he further said, “While we will get 130 seats, Congress won’t cross 70. JD(S) will manage 25 seats and Independents will win 3-4 seats.”
The saffron party leader said that as soon as he comes the chief minister, he will waive off loans as promised in the manifesto, and slammed Siddaramaiah for being an “anti-farmer” and “anti-people”.
When asked about Siddaramaiah’s tweet asking Congress workers not to worry about exit polls, Yeddyurappa said, “I am not saying Siddaramaiah should believe exit polls. He, anyway, won’t cross 70 seats. I want to make it clear that Siddaramaiah's term is over. He will lose both in Chamundeshwari and Badami.”
“Look at the way he has been behaving for the past 15 days. It is Siddaramaiah who is mentally confused,” the BJP leader said, while hitting out at the CM was calling him “mentally disturbed”.
Most exit polls have predicted a tight race between the Congress and the BJP with the possibility of the Janata Dal (Secular) emerging as the kingmaker. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party by bagging 104 and 104-116 seats, respectively, in the 224-member House.
The two news channels gave the incumbent Congress 78 and 83-94 seats and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) 37 and 20-29 seats, respectively.
Polling was held on Saturday in 222 constituencies following the countermanding of election for the Jayanagara seat due to the death of BJP candidate BN Vijaykumar, and deferment of voting for RR Nagar seat after a massive row erupted over a large number of voter ID cards being found in a Bengaluru apartment.
Any party or alliance will need the support of 112 MLAs to form the new government.
India Today-Axis exit poll, however, put the Congress in a pole position and predicted its tally in the range of 106-118 seats while of the BJP between 79-92. It saw the JD(S) tally between 22-30 seats. The Poll of Exit Polls on NDTV forecast 97, 90 and 31 seats for the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) respectively.
Times Now-VMR predicted that the BJP will win 94 seats while the Congress will bag 97 and the JD(S) 28. However, Times Now-Chanakya forecast a majority for the BJP with 120 seats and gave the Congress and the JD(S) 73 and 26 seats, respectively.
The Congress had won 122 seats in the 2013 state Assembly polls following a split in the BJP, which was reduced to 40 seats while the JD(S) also got 40 seats.
Both the BJP and the Congress ran a high-decibel campaign in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with 21 rallies while Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led their bid to ensure that it defies anti-incumbency to retain power.
