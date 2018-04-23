BJP's Chief ministerial candidate in the state BS Yeddyurappa announced on Monday that his son BY Vijayendra would not contest the Karnataka Assembly elections and would instead work on the campaigns of other candidates.Vijayendra was expected to take on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra from the Varuna seat making it one of the most anticipated contests to watch out for.However, Yeddyurappa's Monday announcement at a meeting organised by the party at Nanjanagudu, near Mysuru, led to large-scale protests by BJP workers, following which police resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control."Vijayendra is not filing nomination today, a common man (party worker) will be fielded and he will be filing the nomination," Yeddyurappa said. "With folded hands I request all of you to support and bless that candidate and make him win," he said.The BJP on Monday released its fourth list of seven candidates for the May 12 elections.With the latest announcement, the BJP has declared its nominees for 220 seats for the polls to the 224-member state Assembly but has withheld the names of its candidates for seats such as Varuna.Battle for Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru was projected as a fight between the sons of former and current chief ministers.Yeddyurappa later said, "I don't want to discuss the reasons for this. I apologise to the people of Varuna. Vijayendra will now campaign in other parts. Please don't blame RSS or BJP leaders for this."Vijayendra, Yeddyurappa's second son, was projected as the candidate, despite the party not announcing any candidate. He has been campaigning in the constituency for over a fortnight now and had even rented a house there.A tweet from an unofficial Twitter account of Vijayendra said, “I wholeheartedly stand by & support party's decision in all circumstances. I urge the party cadre to maintain peace & tranquility which is of foremost importance. I will continue to work towards bringing @BJP4Karnataka to power in the state under the leadership of Shri @BSYBJP!”According to party sources, Vijayendra was to file his nomination from Varuna on Monday. As Yeddyurappa left the stage after making the announcement, angry workers got on to the dais and damaged furniture.They even tried to stop Vijayendra and other party leaders' cars to know the reason why he was denied the ticket. Police said they resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.Yeddyurappa's elder son BY Raghavendra is the sitting member of the assembly from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. Yeddyurappa is contesting the upcoming election from Shikaripura.