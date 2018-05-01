Yeddyurappa Will Be Sent to Margdarshak Mandal as BJP’s Defeat is Certain: Congress

Launching his campaign blitzkrieg in Karnataka PM Narendra Modi challenged Rahul Gandhi to list out the achievements of Congress government in the state in 15 minutes in “Hindi, English or your mother's mother tongue”, taking a jibe at his mother Sonia Gandhi’s Italian roots. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, defending Rahul, said it was the PM who was avoiding discussion in parliament. He said it is the PM who runs away from debate and relies on jumlas. Surjewala also predicted a certain defeat for the BJP and said that Yeddyurappa will be sent to the "margdarshak mandal".Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:A: PM Modi has come to Karnataka walking on the crutches of corruption. On one side is the Yeddyurappa gang, on the other it is Reddy gang. He’s only trying to divert attention in his classical Modi lollipop and jumla style. We had challenged PM and Sri Amit Shah to come and see the aakrosh of the people only day before yesterday.A: Rahulji, can speak for hours together, it's the PM who shirks parliament, who shirks discussion in parliament, and the one who runs away. Jumlas, spoken to a captive audience, by the PM will not wash away the sins of corruption in Karnataka. He wants to avoid this discussion in Karnataka. Why is he denying Karnataka its share of money, why is he deliberately discriminating against Karnataka? That's why he is relying on jumla.A: He is insulting democracy and the people of India who elect their representatives. Modiji, may consider himself wiser than 132 crore people but that is not correct. The wisdom lies with the people. And a person like Narendra Modi, who wears a Rs 10 ten lakh monogrammed suit and auctions it for Rs 350 lakh, should be the last person to speak on these issues.A: I think the CM adequately answered that question. Unlike PM Modi, who gets these monogrammed suits and then auctions them. I think the comparison doesn’t exist. And let’s not belittle the great Karnataka debate to suits and watches.A: Have you seen their body language. It is like two jilted lovers. Modi doesn’t even want to be seen talking to Yeddyurappa. I think what is happening in BJP is clear. Yeddyurappa will be sent to the margdarshak mandal for BJP knows that defeat is certain. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah is leading our campaign, but Congress is about collective leadership. We have our CM, who is our tallest leader, but we have multiple leaders as well. We don’t import leadership from Gujarat and Delhi, we produce leadership in Karnataka - Kannadigas are our leaders.A: He is already our CM and the CM who is going into the polls. I think it is more than clear that he is leading our campaign. Siddaramaiah is our leader of the campaign. No body has any doubt. Congress has a collection of leaders, who are all there assisting Siddaramaiah.A: I think we are getting a majority. You will find that our current CM will lead the party to victory. For us, ideology and programmes are as important as individuals. Individuals have a prominent place, like our CM has, and I don’t think there are any doubts to be expressed there.